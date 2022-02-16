On February 13, 2022 the Westerly Police Reserves will have completed serving 80 years to the Town of Westerly.
Although the Westerly Police Reserves were originally started in 1940 during World War II, it wasn’t until February 13, 1941 in which they became incorporated as a Non-Profit Corporation.
The Westerly Police Department created the Reserve unit to assist the full time officers with there duties. There work consisted of vehicle and foot patrols, traffic control during construction projects and town wide functions. Being Parades, Santa coming to town, Summer Pops, and Football Rally’s to name a few.
The Westerly Police Reserves are made up of Local Citizens from the Town of Westerly. Current Reserve Officer are made up of Current and Retired Town of Westerly Employees, Private business owners, Retired Military, College Professors, General Dynamics Employees, Deputy Sheriffs and Fire Fighters.
Also many of the past Reserves Officer have moved on to becoming now retired and present full time officers within the Town of Westerly, the Towns of Stonington, Hopkinton, Charlestown, and the Rhode Island State Police, and Connecticut State Police too.
As Law enforcement has changed over the years, so has our functions. But in time of need you count on The Westerly Police Reserves to be there to assist the Town of Westerly.
Proudly Serving the Town of Westerly Since March 1990,
Scott Ferrigno
Westerly
The writer is a member of the Westerly Police Reserves.
