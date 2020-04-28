I was very disappointed to learn that the Westerly Town Council was considering cutting the annual contribution to the Westerly Police Retirement Plan (The Plan). We can easily see why retirement plans nationwide are in such horrible shape. Whenever budgets get tight, elected officials always seem to gravitate to cutting contributions to retirement plans because the effects aren’t immediately felt.
I am also very disappointed that they have not addressed the assumed rate of return in the plan. They are still assuming a 7% long-term rate of return, even though there is a written plan in place to gradually drop it to 6.5% over the next eight years. Westerly citizens should know that as of the end of last quarter, the 10-year average rate of return on the pension portion of the plan was 6.01 percent, and the benefits portion of the plan has an average rate of return of only 5.04 percent. When you assume higher long-term rates of return than what you are realizing, you are effectively not showing the true health of the plan to the taxpayers and the beneficiaries.
Prior to the 2016-18 Town Council, elected officials were intentionally underfunding the plan for many years. When it finally hit critical mass we increased its funding by close to a million dollars a year and dropped the assumed rate of return from 7.5 percent down to 7 percent. We also put in place a written plan to drop the assumed rate of return down to 6.5 percent over the following 10 years. You might ask how we magically came up with an extra million dollars a year to start the repair and reform of the plan. Most people don’t realize it, but the members of the School Committee were the true heroes in allowing us to start the repair. About that same time we wanted to start the repair, they closed an elementary school, saving close to a million dollars a year. This allowed the Town Council to redirect these funds that we normally would have given to the School Committee to start the repair of the retirement plan. This protected the taxpayers from increased taxes to pay for the repair. We never want to be in this position again.
It is still not too late for this council to live up to its obligations to Westerly police officers and to Westerly taxpayers and drop the assumed rate of return. Both our hard-working police officers and our hard-working taxpayers deserve to know that this plan is being run well, because if it is not, both will suffer in the future.
Philip Overton
Westerly
The writer is a former Westerly town councilor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.