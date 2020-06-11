I am a widow of a police offier who served in Washington, D.C., from 1955 until he retired in 1976 as a lieutenant. I have had this article for many years and thought it should be printed again during these “troubled” times.
A police officer’s job is very difficult, whether in a patrol car, on the street or in the station. “Snap” decisions must be made every day on patrol. It is not easy but some days maybe it is fun.
“I am the Officer”
I have been where you fear to be,
I have seen what you fear to see,
I have done what you fear to do —
All these things I have done for you.
I am the person you lean upon,
The one you cast your scorn upon,
The one you bring your troubles to —
All these people I’ve been for you.
The one you ask to stand apart,
The one you feel should have no heart,
The one you call ‘The Officer in Blue,”
But I’m just a person, just like you.
And through the years I’ve come to see,
That I am not always what you ask of me;
So, take this badge ... take this gun ...
Will you take it ... will anyone?
And when you watch a person die
And hear a battered baby cry,
Then do you think that you can be
All these things you ask of me?
— Author unknown
Dorothy P. Mercurio
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.