For 25 years, I have proudly displayed hand-made Christmas decorations on my front lawn. When I left for church on New Year’s Day, I thought something was not right. Upon returning, I found a yellow tent peg on the street. I use them to anchor my display. When I checked the video of the display, I realized three pieces were missing. My friends and neighbors have always appreciated my setup.
Whoever took my gingerbread piece and two penguin pieces, please return them with no questions asked. However, if I find them on my own or with police assistance, I will prosecute you to the limit of the law.
George H. Routhier
Westerly
