The Chariho School Committee would like your feedback on what options you believe would be the best direction for our district to move forward with as it relates to our elementary schools. Once the committee determines the best direction based on feedback and data this decision will then be placed on future School Committee agendas for discussion. Please complete the feedback form so that your input can be included in the review process.
There are three choices of what to do with our elementary schools:
1. A capital plan that focuses on renovations to ensure all schools meet the needs of 21st-century learning (an educational infrastructure that responds to the economical, technological and community shifts that are happening);
2. A capital plan that focuses on one brand new elementary school per town (Note: Hopkinton would only get one new school to replace two old ones.); or
3. A capital plan that keeps all four elementary schools and provides ongoing maintenance and infrastructure needs (a focus only on basic needs such as “warm, safe and dry”).
You could also choose “Other” and write in your own alternative.
The link to the survey on the Chariho website is: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdlMSgqG6GB6BD1va0g5PNExzhWlUNDaWrSifnKVjW0GyGvnw/viewform”https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdlMSgqG6GB6BD1va0g5PNExzhWlUNDaWrSifnKVjW0GyGvnw/viewform.
The link is also listed on the Hopkinton Town website:
https://www.hopkintonri.org/chariho-school-district-elementary-school-facility-feedback-request/”https://www.hopkintonri.org/chariho-school-district-elementary-school-facility-feedback-request/
I am encouraging all residents of Charlestown, Richmond, and Hopkinton to respond to this survey request by Aug.15. Now is the time to speak up and make your preferences known.
Sharon Davis
Hope Valley
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
