The Hallmark store in Westerly is closing. That was the bad news of the day. It’s been my go-to store for all my cards with the gold seal. I have been getting the Hallmark trains for my grandson for years. Santas for my granddaughter. They’re in their 20s now. My mother had been going there before me and she lived until she was 104 and was still getting her cards there. It’s not expensive there.
I go to TJ Maxx and Aldi’s.When I went for my haircuts,I knew I could go to Hallmark after. I always have cards on hand. Now I’ll need cards for February with two great-grandkids.
Please keep them in Westerly. I will not buy cards anyplace!
Elaine Hulsman
Westerly
