As the Grinch said, noise, noise, noise! The constant noise of loud motorcycles back and forth on Route 1 in the Charlestown area drones on and on this summer. Just how many loud motorcycles have even been stopped this year for excessive noise on Route 1 in Charlestown? Most humans can detect when the noise generated by a vehicle is excessive. I thought there were laws in Rhode Island on the books regarding how many decibels are legal for a vehicle like a motorcycle?
If you’re driving a car and the muffler is shot so that you’re car is excessively noisy, you get pulled over and ticketed! What makes these other vehicles different?
Brad Sherman
Charlestown
(1) comment
I can sympathize with you. Noise pollution stinks and it comes in different forms and adversely affects the quality of our lives. Westerly has a big problem with aircraft noise, as well as other daily noisemakers. There don't seem to be simple solutions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.