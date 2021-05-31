I noticed “Louisville pins hopes on Justice Dept. policing review” and “Floyd killing prompts chokehold limits or bans”on the Nation & World page of the May 24 Westerly Sun. Can The Sun consider a “Peace and Justice” page devoted exclusively to Peace and Justice issues from around the world, country, state or town that Westerly’s own “Peace and Justice” organization might contribute to, promoting their activities with suggestions or recommendations of how one can get involved, helping you get to where we must go? The defense budget sounds like it’s “ensuring the peace,” but in reality it’s anything but. Please note, according to the Peterson Foundation, the $732 billion U.S. military budget surpassed the combined military budgets of the next 10 countries — as well as surpassing our “Peace and Justice” budget by $732 billion. Are there really that many people around the world that hate Americans?
It’s been a year since George Floyd’s murder, with Black Lives Matter trying to make us aware of Black Lives murdered that will spur us to action to stop the killing. Yes, all life matters, but that response in isolation hits a raw nerve in many, since it overlooks black lives being treated as if they don’t matter and the out-of-control state-sanctioned killing of defenseless blacks. This has left many tense about who, when and where it will happen next. That is why the broader peace and justice movement requires your support, regardless of your motivation. It’s not “All Life Matters,” which compares one life to another, it’s “Life Matters,” recognizing its fragility, that compares life to no life.
Music carries incredible weight. During the American Revolution, troops were often inspired by drum and fife corps that rallied them to battle against British troops who were occasionally led by musical accompaniment into battle before American sharpshooting militiamen literally silenced that practice. May 24 happened to be the 80th birthday of Nobel-winning lyricist Bob Dylan who, like Hallmark’s “card for every occasion” claim, has a lyric that’s always relevant. In the sometimes violent struggle for peace and justice, let’s go back to last century in Mr. Dylan’s lyrical ocean: 1. “Took a stranger to teach me to look into justice’s beautiful face”; and 2. “When you ain’t got nothing, you got nothing to lose” (which has its own immigration conundrum application). Peace paradox: If you’re not struggling then you’re probably not doing it right where peace activism includes non-violent struggle and “good trouble”. Ain’t that right, John Lewis, who might be watching his legacy play out. Gandhi: “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.”
Every Sunday at 11 a.m. on the steps of the Westerly Post Office, Westerly ARC (Anti-Racism Coalition) puts together a brief program that might include music but always includes something to learn or think about that relates to justice’s beautiful face. They welcome your presence.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
