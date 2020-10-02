In her letter titled “We stopped the train plan in its tracks,” by Ms. Ruth Platner (The Westerly Sun, Sept. 28), it’s easy enough to figure out that Ms. Platner is engaging in dishonest revisionist history. As the leader of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance, it’s being done as a convenient distraction from the CCA’s dismal record in town government.
The local and state controversy surrounding the high-speed train plans happened over five years ago. It is dishonest for Ms. Platner to take credit for stopping it when virtually everyone in Washington County was opposed to it, including Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation.
Since Ms. Platner likes writing about the past, does anyone believe that it could be a distraction from their irresponsible proposal to build a $3.1 million fieldhouse at Ninigret Park without showing the taxpayers any professional plans or cost estimates? Or how about a second bicycle track at Ninigret Park that was supposed to cost $7,000 and ended up costing the taxpayers $300,000.
I’m sure that Ms. Platner would like the voters to be distracted from this next little jewel. How many voters remember that during the 2016 election, Ms. Platner, who was then the chairwoman of the town’s Planning Commission, did not get re-elected. The people had enough of her autocratic authority. However, she was elected as a second alternate who serves behind the first alternate. Well, leave it to the Charlestown Citizens Alliance to show the voters who is in charge in Charlestown, because through a series of maneuvers and resignations, guess what? None other than Ms. Ruth Platner is once again the chairwoman of the Charlestown Planning Commission. The public records show that Ms. Sherry Krupka was the chairwoman of the Planning Commission. Where did she go?
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
