In her July 16 letter to The Sun, Ruth Platner, one of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance’s (CCA) most active members, stated that postings made by people on social media about the possible purchase of a property near Charlestown Town Beach were conspiratorial, misleading, and contained outright lies. She, of course, attributed these postings to Charlestown Residents United, although she does not identify any that could be attributed to CRU.
I have not read most of the alleged postings. I have read the comments from the CRU and its members. All were factual and truthful. The greater takeaway from any such postings, though, is that the citizens of Charlestown have learned that the CCA, over the years, has been less than transparent and responsive to the citizens of Charlestown. Citizens have become increasingly vigilant in watching what the council proposes and does, such that any action, even if not malicious, induces a large response. Citizens need only look, as examples, at a $7,000 bike path in Ninigret Park that ended up costing over $300,000, or at the attempt to push a $2 million community center in Ninigret Park by hiding it in a proposed budget, or the spending of about $2 million of unneeded and unrequested funds in the current approved budget that was pushed onto the voters a week after it was presented in the public Town Council meeting. The Charlestown Beach Road purchase was presented a week before the council meeting to not only discuss it, but to vote on it. It (coincidentally?) was also for about $2 million. Ms. Platner brushes over the important point that if it had been approved by the CCA-dominated council, the town would have been on the hook for a $49,900 loss without the citizen vote Ms. Platner says had to happen. In fact, presenting such issues on short notice and without fully defining the relevant facts should induce reactions such as these in an open government and a democracy. Citizen input is what CCA has problems with. Citizen input is what CRU is fighting for.
Kenneth Robbins
Charlestown
