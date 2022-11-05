There was a time not too long ago (10 years) that our local campaigns were focused on what each candidate was hoping to accomplish. Those times seem to be behind us now. Unfortunately, many candidates have forgotten that, in the end when all is said and done, we are all still neighbors once the votes are counted. Good neighbors typically share common values. I would like to ask you if you identify with any of the following values:
- Fostering a strong and inclusive community that embraces the intrinsic worth of each individual.
- Having a decision-making process that is based on informed and rational thinking, encouraging productive conversations with all parties involved.
- Protecting and preserving our rural communities by maintaining open spaces for recreation and small-scale agriculture through managed business growth.
- Providing top-quality public education through respect for the needs of the students, teachers and staff.
- Embracing the need to encourage civic engagement, participation and cooperation in the democratic process.
- Recognizing the benefits of making affordable and accessible health care and mental health awareness and support available for those in need.
- Supporting our first responders who keep us safe and have a deep knowledge of our community and the residents they serve.
- Understanding the positive influence of our local businesses, public institutions, and non-profit organizations that serve our community.
I believe these values encompass a grand vision for our community that recognizes the need to provide “inclusion for all.” It is this vision that I see absent in some of the political rhetoric of this campaign season. Would you consciously choose to exclude one of your children from being a part of your family? I don’t believe that you would.
My challenge to our Richmond voters is to take the time to learn more about the candidates that share the values above, who would represent all of the residents of the Town of Richmond. As a past Richmond Town Council president/Town Council member and a resident of Richmond for over 29 years I encourage you to support these local candidates that prioritize community values: Lauren Cacciola, current councilor; Samantha Wilcox, council candidate; Jessica Purcell, School Committee candidate; Megan Cotter, state House of Representatives candidate; Jen Douglas, state Senate candidate.
Look past your party associations, because whether you are a Democrat, an Independent, a Republican or a Tea Party member, the first letters spell DIRT, and unless we all work together to help cultivate our community and plant the seeds together for the future nothing will grow. We are a community of neighbors, families, friends, and businesses who deserve leaders who are active in our town and committed to Richmond.
As I have always said, the Town of Richmond is truly the gateway to the state of Rhode Island. Let us vote to put the right leadership in to continue to make the diamond called Richmond shine brightly.
B. Joe Reddish
Wyoming
The writer is chairman of the Richmond Democratic Town Committee.
