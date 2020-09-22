As a member of the Charlestown Planning Commission running again as a CCA-endorsed candidate, I am used to getting criticism for virtually any decision we make. That, I guess, is the nature of politics.
But let’s talk about the politics of nature. Perhaps the most obvious and consequential of CCA’s platforms is its focus on protecting the environment, our wildlife, the forests and our water. The PC’s main purview is the human-built environment. We do not have unlimited powers over the rights and designs of land owners and property developers. We aren’t anti-business or anti-development — we can’t be! In fact, we are limited to ensuring that developers follow Charlestown’s subdivision and commercial development regulations while conforming to the town’s Comprehensive Plan — on which, by the way, CCA Planning Commission candidates have worked countless hours.
Sometimes a party will grow weary of our questioning and requests; it’s not always smooth sailing. We are, after all, advocating for the town as a whole. Sometimes our site walks and public hearings turn up surprising information or ideas that actually (!) not only improve a proposal, but save mucho dinero in the process.
During my 10 years on the commission, we only denied one or two development proposals (including Dollar General). But it’s no secret that the CCA candidates for Town Council and Planning Commission have a backbone where the environment is concerned. That means promoting — as best we can, given our legal restrictions — development that is appropriate, well-designed aesthetically and environmentally, and which contributes to the long-term viability and livability of Charlestown.
Support CCA candidates if you want Charlestown to remain a stand-out town.
Gordon Foer
Charlestown
