I am writing as a member of the Keep Westerly Green Coalition to urge that the recently elected Town Council listen to the residents of Westerly at the next public hearing Jan. 4 on revisions to the 2020-40 Comprehensive Plan. By way of background, concerned Westerly residents have formed a coalition to oppose development on the Winnapaug golf course. The coalition also has serious concerns about increased density in established neighborhoods, and supports the maintenance of open space in the Commercial/Residential zoned (C/R) areas of town.
The Town Council members on Oct. 6 listened to the residents who spoke, who wrote letters, and who signed a petition that now has over 600 signatures. In response to this firestorm of public protest, the Town Council wisely sent the section which pertains to golf courses back to the Planning Board for review.
As I understand the motion made at the Oct. 6 Town Council meeting, the charge to the Planning Board members was to work with both the residents and the golf course owner to address the wording and implications of the Comp Plan section related to the golf course. However, as I listened to the reports of the Economic Development Commission (EDC), the testimony of the golf owner’s attorney, and the advice from the town planner and town attorney, it appeared to me that the new language presented by the town planner had already been written. The new proposed language reads: CR (Commercial Recreation): The Commercial Recreation zoning district, which consists of approximately 760 acres (or 3.8% of the total land area within the town), is intended for areas that have historically been reserved for commercial recreational facilities. In the future, and only to the extent that they do not substantially compromise the primary recreational use, mixed uses may be considered (such as hospitality and residential use) in order to ensure the continued vitality of CR, as an economic sector.”
It further appeared to me that the concerns about the open-ended development language and other valid points raised by residents at the hearing were ignored. The rationale of the planning board seemed to be, “Don’t worry, whatever the developer wants to do in the future will need to be approved by the Planning and Zoning boards implying that these boards will consider specific citizen interests when the time comes.” But the reality is, those same boards will use the language in the final 2020-40 Comprehensive Plan as a guide in deciding how to rule on future development proposals.
The end result is that the language approved by the Planning Board on Nov. 17 for the C/R zone is more permissive than the language originally approved by the Planning Board to which the citizens objected.
I urge all readers to contact the town councilors and ask them to reject the language relevant to the Commercial/Recreation zone in the Comprehensive Plan as it is currently written. Let’s continue to keep Westerly a beautiful town with lots of open space that includes an 18-hole Don Ross-designed public golf course. If you haven’t signed the Keep Westerly Green petition, please do and make your voice heard: https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/keep-westerly-green. It takes informed and engaged citizens to hold our public officials accountable for the greater good of the whole Westerly community.
Nina P. Rossomando
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.