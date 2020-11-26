It is important that the Westerly Planning Board consider the much broader impact on the Westerly community of the proposed golf course zoning changes. The increase of traffic on Winnapaug Road and Shore Road together with the summer traffic would be a disaster. I live near Shore Road and am only addressing the major impact on me.
The Planning Board should look at the big picture and consider the impact on the police, firefighters, ambulance response, etc.
Gunars Vinkels
Westerly
