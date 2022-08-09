We are writing to express our disappointment with the Planning Board’s vote at Tuesday night’s meeting to proceed with the proposed ordinance to amend the current zoning ordinance related to the expansive development of the Winnapaug Golf Course. At this meeting, a Planning Board member noted this very broad land development would require “several variances.”
It was also expressed, again by a Planning Board member, that this overpowering development seemed more like “a resort for golf” rather than “a golf course in a resort area.” Furthermore, another member suggested these zoning changes seemed to relate to “a special interest” rather than all other golf courses. Advisory comments by still another board member stated these major changes to the golf course should not infringe on the neighborhood as the airport had on Winnapaug Hills.
Despite all these comments by the Planning Board members themselves, the ordinance to amend the zoning changes was passed! Despite the concerned comments of the Keep Westerly Green members, the ordinance was passed! Whose best interest has been served? Certainly not the residents of Westerly.
Jerry and Marianne DeLuca
Westerly
