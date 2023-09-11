Brushy Brook was approved in 2010 by the state for 140 houses.
Page 32 of the Brushy Brook DEM-approved drawings states that 140 houses will be built over a seven-year time frame, or 20 houses per year. It also has two-bedroom houses.
Brushy Brook at all the planning meetings over the last couple of years said 20 houses over seven years, and at the last couple of meetings Brushy Brook said they need 45 houses per year to be profitable.
Hopkinton has a growth ordinance of 44 houses per year,so the planning board will issue a special acceptance to Brushy Brook.
Hopkinton has an ordinance for 24-foot-wide roads, fire code is 22 feet. The Planning Board wanted sidewalks, but the developer said he would put in a 4-foot-wide walking stripm making the actual travel road width 18 feet.
With the 140 houses, you can expect at a minimum of a $3 per thousand property tax increase for the schools only, this does not include fire/highway or police. So, if you are paying $4K to $6K in property tax you can expect an increase of $1,200 to $1,800 per year and possibly a little more.
Thank you, Planning Board, for looking out for Hopkinton.
John Orlandi
Hope Valley
