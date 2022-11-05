It’s no secret that a vast majority of Americans disapprove of the way we are being governed by the far left progressive element of the Democrat party. We all live with the disastrous results of Biden’s Democrat policies on a daily basis. Recent news reports also rate the Rhode Island legislature as one of the most radical progressive legislatures in the country. Fortunately, Westerly residents have a unique opportunity to introduce balance and sanity into our legislature provided the majority makes the best choice to fill the Senate District 38 seat.
Among the three candidates, the lines drawn are clear: Victoria Gu is endorsed by the radical wing of the Democrat party, well-funded by Planned Parenthood, the NEA, the Working Family socialist party, and other far left groups who will demand their allegiance from her once elected. The six mailings I’ve received from her touting her support for abortion reveal the huge amounts of money she has received from these groups. Her last flyer portrayed her and Caswell Cooke, the independent candidate, while not even acknowledging that a Republican, Westin Place, is a candidate for the same Senate seat.
Although Caswell has been in local politics a while, it’s difficult to know his allegiance to party/policy preferences. He has stated that he is pro-choice and responded well in the debate to questions posed. I was not impressed at all with the responses of Ms. Gu, for they really demonstrated a lack of competence and a lack of knowledge and substance of the issues except for “reproductive rights.”
Westin Place is proving to be a down-to-earth person, a hard-working young man who says what he means and means what he says. During the debate he stated that he is a husband and father of two young children and that he is pro-life. He demonstrated that he has a command of issues important to the average person and is specific as to how to fix what’s wrong, genuinely committed to advancing the common good. He strikes me as one who can be trusted with the important task of representing all of us with integrity, hard work and sound ideas. Westin Place would be a refreshing choice; a breath of fresh air from Westerly who could and would stand up for real alternatives to the policies of Rhode Island Democrats. Let’s inject some balance and sanity into our legislature with a vote for Westin Place.
Maria Parker
Westerly
