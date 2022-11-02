I met with Westin J. Place — vote for him. Why?
Rhode Island District 38 NEEDS some new honest blood. Let’s have a NEW voice — Westin will exercise a thoughtful, reasonable and meaningful direction for our district as local senator. He is a fourth-generation Rhode Island working family man. We discussed quality education — Rhode Island public schools are failing. How about the brazen taxing of retirement income, breaking the backs of retirees? The support for our veterans?
An avid outdoorsman, a respect for our beautiful coastline and wildlife. Not to mention illegal migration. Westin will say NO to drug trafficking, child trafficking and everything else. Rhode Island is a beautiful treasure. Let’s stay safe, honest and keep it that way. Westin is a WORKER and he will get things done. Vote on behalf of your family, yourselves and your neighbors who want to keep Rhode Island everything it can be — educated, fair with opportunity for ALL, safe and prosperous. Vote Westin J. Place.
Anna Herzog
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.