The Jan. 22 headline in The Sun — “Keystone XL couldn’t survive a changed climate” — begs the question, can you? That is what we are forcing all life to face. President Biden’s (how nice to see the “-elect” trailer disappear) 7-million-plus-vote victory sounds like a mandate to me, and of all contentious issues, perhaps confronting climate change is the most unifying, Republican politician climate change denial notwithstanding.
On his first day, Biden identified 4 urgent top-rung crises: 1. COVID-19 pandemic, 2. economy resuscitation, 3. climate crisis confrontation; 4. race relations and inequality. If 2 out of 3 ain’t bad, then 3 out of 4 must be pretty good, which Keystone closure achieves: economy, climate and race. You might fill up your gas tank today with climate-killing fossil fuel, but tomorrow’s cars will be filled by electric charging stations. Updated I-95 service areas are now fully equipped with charge stations as Tesla’s solar-powered stock flies high and GM announces Jan. 28th it will offer 100% zero emission cars by 2035 “driven” purely by the market, not mandate. Transforming our energy base to renewable energy provides the best current employment opportunities despite the lost years of 2016-20. Biden’s New Green Dealers earned their influence when Keystone (and DAPL: Dakota Access PipeLine) are finally terminated. Trump’s “energy dominance” agenda was woefully misdirected. Energy dominance sounds great, but, the world wants and needs energy from the sun, wind and ocean with unimaginable technological breakthroughs, lowering the cost of these climate-saving technologies never anticipated $1.5 billion ago in 2008 when the Albertan government thought this pipeline was a good idea. Classic “forget what you think you know,” ranking up there with electing Mr. Trump president.
On race relations and inequality, the fossil fuel-carrying pipeline is an accident waiting to happen, whether measured by oil spills, reduced air quality or storm-intensified “natural disaster” destruction that negatively affects minority communities and the poor more profoundly. See Hurricane Katrina. Air quality down = respiratory problems and asthma up, significantly exacerbated by reduced health coverage in these communities ,which ultimately contributes to shorter life expectancies. Additionally, livable wage-paying employment in a green energy transition is denied to this community when Keystone, DAPL and Arctic National Wildlife, etc. drilling is pursued, not to mention the devastating effect on wildlife, endangered species, biodiversity and earth stewardship that appeals to the faith-based among us.
“Do unto others as you’d have done unto yourself,” “Live and let live” and “Do no harm” are all great rules to live by, but the invisible nature of air quality and Earth damage contribute to make climate change such an “inconvenient truth.”
We all should be thankful we now have a president who understands that the earth’s life-sustaining air and water must take precedence over its short term profit producing oil and gas.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
