Why in the midst of a pandemic would The Sun have a front page photo of 15 people, more than half of whom are senior citizens, standing shoulder-to-shoulder without masks?
The accompanying article describes the Centennial Celebration being “reshaped to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.” Really?
Karen Jenssen
Westerly
