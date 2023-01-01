“You people need to wake the f up and open your dam eyes”. On a recent Facebook post on the Richmond Democratic Town Committee page which explained the far-right Parents United group and which local Town Council and School Committee had signed its pledge, I observed someone had made that comment. Curious as to the poster, I checked the Facebook page for Larry Phelps and searched for any platform information he may have delivered to voters elsewhere.
Larry Phelps is one of three new Chariho School Committee members from Hopkinton, each of whom is supported by the extremist Parents United political organization. He lacked the judgment to refrain from making an inappropriate comment that lacked any substance on a public page.
Phelps did not respond to questions in the League of Women Voters 2022 Voter Guide. The sum total of his response to the two key questions in The Westerly Sun’s Decision 2022 Voter Guide: “Why you should vote for me: Voters should vote for me for change. Top issues: 1. School budget and education. I’d like to put the school back on the right course and have the schools stay out of politics.” Fellow Hopkinton GOP candidates Tyler Champlin and Polly Hopkins at least gave thorough answers in both voter guides which showed where they stand.
Back to Phelps’ Facebook page. It is replete with apparently self-created anti-education adages, including “Let me control the textbooks and I will control the sate [sic],” and this gem: “education is a danger at best an education wich produces useful coolies for us is admissible. every educated person is a future enemy [sic].” The most recent doozy from this person who wants the schools to stay out of politics: “Well town of Hopkinton it’s that time of year the school budget is on the line I am telling you this vote no if it comes to vote [sic].” So, does this School Committee member not understand that he is one member of a team that is responsible for creating that budget through a long and thoughtful process? And he’s telling voters before that budget is even in draft form to vote against it?
It is obvious that Larry Phelps has his own agenda for Chariho, and that agenda has nothing to do with educating Chariho students with a quality education. It saddens me that Hopkinton voters could have made the choice to elect the highly qualified and gracious endawnis Spears, who ably sat on the last School Committee to finish the term of a member who resigned. I can only hypothesize that voters were apathetic about voting in a midterm election, or that they did not take the trouble to research what each candidate stood for, or — most frightening — they actually want a person who openly despises education to make decisions about the education of our children.
The takeaway: Please take your civic responsibility seriously. Vet the candidates and vote in every election!
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.