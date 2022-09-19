During each of the past few days there has been incessant and loud airplane traffic buzzing over our home at 17 Newbury Drive here in Westerly. The noise can be deafening at times.
I contacted the police department and they responded by saying they were unaware of any such noise. I then attempted to contact the local airport on several occasions. No one ever answered the telephone.
I have since been informed that an “air show” featuring old war-time airplanes was taking place over the weekend.
To my knowledge there was no significant publicity (if any) in The Sun regarding this event. Obviously, the police department was not aware of the situation. The lack of information is regretful since a well-informed public could prove to have been supportive of the “air show” rather than confused by dive-bombing noise.
Why the secrecy? Why the disregard for my neighbors and me?
Florence Alvino
Westerly
Welcome to Westerly, RI, the home of year-round aircraft noise pollution; why this isn’t a top issue in Westerly is beyond me; our quality of life is being degraded by aircraft noise pollution.
