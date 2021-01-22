In response to Pam Salimeno’s letter to the editor in Tuesday’s issue of The Sun (“Some of what the right is angry about”), I think there is a difference between looking and seeing. When we look for something (i.e. looking for a fight, looking for trouble), we invariably find it. Looking is an aggressive act, an active search, driven by intellect and deep desire. It is a penetrating act, digging deeply for something we can rarely separate from our own biases and preconceived notions. Looking is directed, generally from some unmet need felt inside of us. Seeing, on the other hand is a passive act. It is absorptive — we are taking in information, allowing the swell of our perception to work past our judgments and our locked or rigid ideas of left and right. To see is to acknowledge — to take in — and ultimately accept the facts and reality of what’s in front of us, independent of our feelings.
To look is divisive. By its very nature, it is discriminatory — as looking for one thing precludes us from seeing something else. It can be isolating, persecutory. It can even be dangerous when we solely look for differences and eschew commonality. To see requires courage, calmness and dedication. While it may be a passive process, we must continually choose to engage with it and allow unvarnished sight to penetrate even our most defended positions. But to truly see the world, in all its tarnished and ramshackle glory, for all its faults and rough edges, is a path that leads to acceptance — and even grace.
I have long looked, searching for answers, for ways to manage depression, sobriety, and the constant feeling of being one outside and never among. I have looked in different places, and I have looked within different people. I have looked in the end (as I suppose all of us do) for myself. And in that end, I finally stopped looking and began to SEE.
I saw my imperfections, but also the imperfections of others. I saw my pain, but also the pain of others. I saw the beauty, not just within myself, but within every single particle of humankind and nature. I saw the cycles and seasons and the balance of forces that remain mysterious, wondrous, and impenetrable. Most importantly, I saw that I am a part of it, an indelible link in a cosmic chain with a place and a purpose and connections to all creatures great and small.
I invite Pam and others who feel as she does to stop looking and to see past red and blue. See our sleepy coastal town, our vibrant, resilient citizens of all colors, faiths, and beliefs, and even our differences and how they, too, make up a tapestry that weaves its way through all things. The tent is indeed big enough to hold us all — to hold what John Lennon called “limitless undying love which shines … like a million suns”.
But if we cannot stop, breathe, and see the tent for what it is, true peace will forever elude us.
Geoff Visgilio
Westerly
