I recently read in The Sun that there is currently a discussion among leadership of the library and the town of Westerly regarding the disposition of the Christopher Columbus Statue in Wilcox Park. I have read numerous books recently to better understand the real Christopher Columbus. One book does a thorough analysis of various criticisms of Columbus using the works of reputable historians who lived and wrote during the time of Columbus or shortly after his death. The name of the book is “Christopher Columbus The Hero: Defending Columbus from Modern Day Revisionism” by Rafael.
I think the leaders involved in the decision of the disposition of the Columbus statue should all read this book before any decision is made. I also believe that the community is entitled to be involved in discussions involving the statue. Through reading this and other works on Columbus, I have come to understand that many negative theories being advanced by current critics of Columbus are not based on the available facts, and that he was neither a devil nor a saint. Rather, he was a man who pursued a vision that none of his contemporaries would or could muster the courage and resources to achieve.
Paul Cofoni
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.