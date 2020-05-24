On Sunday past, three of us wanted to briefly socialize together at Honey Dew with take-out snacks. We were not permitted to sit outside in front of their establishment, so we had our coffees standing by our cars in the back, talking with our masks on. Two employees came out to tell us we were in violation to associate this way. An argument ensured between the two, while two of us left the premises.
Over the the weekend at our beaches, crowds gathered with no restrictions shown by most (with masks or distancing), doing what they wanted to do! Yes, it’s been over two months to endure in many ways, but “it’s” not over for so many sick and dying of all ages, and for all those who are in much stress for their devoted sacrifices, helping in many ways. The unaffected and healthy ones are losing patience with rules of quarantines, anxious to have fun again, no matter what! It appears they want to avenge our “sweet and righteous” governor’s demands and restrictions.
I personally don’t fault her completely, as she has good intentions for keeping us from our contracting this dangerous disease. However, it could be debated by some as to being overly demanding of our practices and discipline in this unprecedented crisis. When the subject comes to church rulings, she should honor church and state affairs and allow church leaders, bishops and pastors to enforce their own directives. I will bluntly state that she should “butt out” on the issue of distribution of Communion hosts to church congregations, as this is not her jurisdiction. We will abide by our Diocese, bishop and pastors.
In conclusion, my advice is to be prudent, faithful, careful and continue to be patient (though restraining) as long as it takes until we will be “free”! Padre Pio said: “Hope, pray and don’t worry.”
Lorraine Seeley
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.