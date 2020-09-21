Regarding Jo Pendola’s letter of Sept. 16 titled “Trebisacci needs a history lesson”:
Columbus did indeed “step foot” in America. The Americas, collectively called America, is the land mass from Canada in the north to South America in the south and all of the associated islands, some of which were the first point of permanent contact with the Europeans led by Columbus.
It is parochial to speak of America and mean solely the United States. The Americas make up most of the land in the Western Hemisphere and make up over 28% of the earth’s land area. Between 1492 and 1502, Columbus set foot in America many times.
Pam Salimeno
Westerly
