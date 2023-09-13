What to write about next in The Sun? “Climate activists target jets, yachts in protests against luxury” (Aug. 29) or “ARC is an irrelevant, one-issue group” (Aug. 30)? How about both.
Peace is the unifying theme, with high-road condemnation of anything or anyone that gets in its way. Desperate times call for desperate measures, but what is more desperately needed than PEACE?!? Of course climate stability is the mother of all peace, but violent destruction of private jets and yachts is not to be tolerated under any circumstances. Peacefully protest and prosper or stay home and stew. Peace godfather and hero Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. kept his cool in the face of lethal violence and incomprehensible injustice that in the end claimed his life, teaching our climate heroes to put peace up or shut up, period, keeping in mind everything will be OK in the end. If it’s not OK it’s not the end. Thank you, John Lennon, for your brilliance.
Hello Aug. 30 letter to the editor, titled “ARC is an irrelevant, one-issue group”: When the issue is peace and justice, nothing can be irrelevant. Westerly heroes? Heroes meet the challenges of their time and may or may not be military, law enforcement or religious employees who may perform tasks that their paid job descriptions deem necessary. ARC, the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition, consists of 100% unpaid activists that strive for a level playing field, driven by peace and justice that make me so proud to live in a town where every Sunday there’s an impressive array of speaker(s) or musical performance(s) on the Westerly Post Office steps at 12 noon where dozens of local people who care so much about our community dedicate their time and lives to our country’s equal-opportunity ideals that may only receive lip service elsewhere. The hallucinogenic “irrelevant” letter writer, Robert Chiaradio, goes on about hate, sexual misconduct and book-banning, as if these issues have any place in the ARC agenda or anyone could publicly advocate their support for this destructive deviancy. One common ground might be the name, dropping the negative “Anti” word from its title, which might better reflect its positive message. Westerly already has a Peace and Justice Coalition and has been named an International City of Peace, so maybe JFA — Justice For All — can be considered, which more accurately reflects what drives ARC’s positive agenda.
We’ve entered a violent world where climate chaos occurs in varying degrees, in varying places, every day, adding the human element of greed and selfishness over a range of (mis)perceptions and (unrealistic) expectations, where violence and injustice is unavoidable. How refreshing to see ARC continually strive to bring us to a “higher love.” Music makes everything better, an incredible accompaniment with this week’s YouTube recommendation: Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love,” which is infectious, catchy and uniquely relevant. Enjoy!
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
