Many of you gave a deep sigh of relief when the governor announced the extension of the due date for Rhode Island income tax to July 15, thus coordinating with the federal tax extension. I filed my taxes a few weeks ago and my state payment was withdrawn from my checking account on March 15. My very small federal refund had already been deposited to my account.
I grew up in an era when March 15, the Ides of March, was the due date for federal income tax filing. When I was in high school my dad had me help him complete his tax forms. I remember the first year his earnings exceeded $10,000. As the eldest in a family with seven children, I not only learned how to complete these forms, I also learned the value of dependent deductions. I knew the importance of complying with the March 15 deadline for filing, and paying, income taxes. And of course, the sooner we filed the sooner we received any refund we had coming to us.
In 1955, the due date for federal income tax filing was moved to April 15, but I had already been programmed to the March 15 due date. After college I started teaching. I established the habit of completing my taxes during our February school vacation. Even after retiring from education and moving on to another career, I maintained the practice of doing all that paperwork in February. I have always prepared my own taxes and have learned the value of having a file folder into which I place all tax-relevant information as it is received during the year. In recent years I have completed my taxes online and after the first of the new year, I often enter the data as I receive it.
A little research tells me that when the assessment of income taxes was first instituted as a regulation in 1913, the due date was set for March 1. It was not until 1918 that the due date was moved to March 15. In 1943 the practice of payroll withholding was established. Prior to 1913, income taxes were assessed during the Civil War and on one other occasion, but these taxes were for specific periods of time and were not without controversy.
On another note, I recall the year the teachers’ association for the school district where I was working conducted some hard-nosed negotiations to raise the top step salary to $12,000 for the school year. Now $12,000 was the amount that moved us up a tax step, so imagine our disappointment when we learned that this salary increase would only result in pocket change when we received our checks each pay period.
Yes, many are thankful for the current extension to July 15, but the governor does request that those who are able to pay their taxes in compliance with the regular April 15 timeline do so. We recognize the necessity of paying for our government services and we rightfully expect good management of our state resources.
We are each called to do our part. Now, I am increasing my withholding on my taxable state pension so I will not need to be concerned about having a balance due when I file my taxes in 2021. Now, do your part to pay your taxes in a timely manner. Then go wash your hands and respect safe social distances. We are all in this together.
Joyce Duerr
Westerly
