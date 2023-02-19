The most serious political and government issue today in the Chariho region is the proposed Chariho budget and apparently putting both Hopkinton and Richmond over the property budget cap determined by the state for local municipalities.We are fortunate we had a serious change in the Chariho School Committee as a result of the November elections last year. I favor an outside management study done by a credentialed source to assess the local school district. As taxpayers and others should know most of their property taxes go for education.
There needs to be an appreciation that most of the money for schools goes to staff. Since budgets are impacted by salaries and benefits it is best our school district have a credentialed, objective look at staffing positions in an independent management study. Remember multiple elected officeholders have close family members employed in the school district.
I wish to point out important items budget wise. The School Committee budget presentation will be on March 7 at the auditorium of the Chariho Middle School in Wood River Junction. Then the Chariho School Committee will then adopt a budget to be voted on by all voters on April 4. Please check the Chariho School District website for information. It would be nice if the respective town councils; both town committees for the Democrats and Republicans; and interest groups like the Charlestown Citizens Alliance and Charlestown Residents United take a public stand on the proposed school budget. I hope the Chariho School Committee learned a lesson from last year’s budget votes. Fortunately multiple members of the previous school committee left office last year. Multiple of this group were removed by the voters and it was not done voluntarily!
A political action committee has been formed. I ask residents in the Chariho community to consider supporting it. I am not a founder but did give them a contribution. I urge all those interested to check out ForgottenTaxpayers.com and there is a Facebook presence for it. I used their flier for preparing this letter.
On the Hopkinton Town Council level as I compose this letter for publication on Friday, Feb. 17, the 2023-24 town budget is momentarily upon us on the Town Council and is an important consideration. Readers should not forget the majority of property taxes in all three towns goes to education.
Please check the Hopkinton town website for town and school information. Contact our whole town council at towncouncil@hopkintonri.org.
In closing, I ask local citizens to keep in touch. I can be contacted at scottbillhirst@gmail.com; @ScottBillHirst; 401-525-4131, either call or text; and town business only please use scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.org.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is the vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
