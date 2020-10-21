This morning, I awoke to the news of another rally-turned-riot last night in Providence. The rally was described as an opportunity to express support for the victim and demand justice after an “officer-involved” moped crash. I wasn’t there, and can’t make any educated statements about the details of that pursuit or incident. I do know that hundreds of motorized and off-road vehicles took to the city streets and were causing all kinds of trouble and that police were trying to chase them down and reel them in. Thank God for law enforcement officers! What got my attention were the banners and signs being carried at the rally-riot. There was a flag that said “Black Lives Matter” and other signs that said “Stop the war on black America.” More signs said “End racist police brutality now!”
The largest banner was for the group that organized the event: The Party for Socialism & Liberation. Their banner read “The People United Will Stop Racist Police Brutality.” The bottom of the banner said “Party for Socialism & Liberation – www.pslweb.org.”
I visited their website and you should too. Read their rallying cry to overthrow our capitalist government and replace it with socialism and communism. See them praise Castro, Chavez, and other communist leaders. This is the group who led that rally in Providence. Consider how they hijack grief and social unrest to promote communism as the unlikely solution to our troubles. Can you really support that nonsense? Are you out of your mind?
Rev. David Stall
Ashaway
