Decisions about whether to choose adoption, seek abortion or become a parent are better left to each person in consultation with those they trust, but the fact is that when we take away health coverage we take away that decision for people who can’t afford to pay for health care out of pocket.
Whether it is limits on access to contraception or the policies that take away health coverage for abortion, these are barriers that need to be addressed if we are to ensure not only bodily autonomy, but also health equity. When someone needs health care should they have to scramble to find the money? No. Should we put people in a position where they would decide between paying rent or buying groceries and getting a service that they need? No. But that is what is happening.
We need to pass the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act (H5006/S32), which eliminates harmful bans on coverage. The House voted yes resoundingly and now it is headed to the Senate. Whether it is a public or private program, health insurance should cover the full range of care that we need to prevent unintended pregnancy, to build our families and have a healthy pregnancy, and to seek safe abortion care when we need to.
Jocelyn Foye
Wakefield
