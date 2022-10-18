I applaud area clergy for their courage in identifying and exposing pornographic books in our public school libraries. It is no secret that children today are being exposed to graphic, extreme, sexual content via technology as well as in schools and libraries at younger and younger ages. Experts have proven that these materials result in negative emotional, psychological and physical health outcomes for they reduce the human person to an object to be used and abused. The Merriam Webster Dictionary defines pornography as : “material (such as books or a photograph) that depicts erotic behavior and is intended to cause sexual excitement”. Any reasonable person who understands English would conclude that certain books in our public school libraries qualify as pornographic. In prior generations, parents mainly had to worry about threats to their children from outside the home, like school bullies or the lures of tobacco, alcohol, or other substances. Today, however, it is becoming increasingly clear that the biggest threats may arise from the books and technology in our homes, schools, and libraries.
It has always been understood and accepted that the right and duty of parents to educate their children is primary and inalienable since they are in the best position to know the developmental level and needs of their children. When a parent sends their child to school, they rightfully assume they’re learning basic academic skills such as reading, writing, mathematics and the like. For years, parents expected that teachers would fully recognize the delicacy and finality of their task as educators and never seek to impose offensive programs and materials on children in their care at any age. That is not the case in America today. Recent data shows seven in ten Americans oppose sexually explicit books because they cause many children to engage in sexual experimentation and also confuse them about their very identity.
Parents have a natural right and a responsibility to determine what is available in their children’s schools and what their children are being taught. Local educators would serve us well by accepting the meeting requested by local clergy to further discuss removing pornographic and age inappropriate materials in order to protect all students. There is absolutely no valid reason for anything even close to pornography to be stocked in any public school library for it truly harms our innocent children, and thus harms us all.
Maria Parker
Westerly
