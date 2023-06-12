Logic. It can be defined as the study of the laws of correct reasoning. After watching the recent Westerly School Committee meeting, it was evident that logic was lacking in one of the public comments made at the meeting. I speak of the ongoing debate regarding the material available to the students in our school library.
I listened as a comment was made by an individual boasting of their graduate degree, education level, and knowledge regarding “what children need.” To that end, I’d like to point out that there is no correlation between “what children need” and what a parent wants them to be exposed to. These are two separate issues. It is the parent, and the parent only, that has the right to make that decision.
Graduate degrees and knowledge are only useful when combined with logic, common sense, and wisdom. Anyone with a modicum of these attributes can only conclude that there is no justification for having pornographic material available to children in our school libraries. They have no place in any youth environment.
I believe we will all stand in judgment at the end. I may have alot to answer for but one accusation will not be that I stood by and said nothing while others fought to expose God’s children to pornography. It’s something to think about.
Holly Capalbo
Westerly
