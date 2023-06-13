Polly Hopkins makes it all sound so reasonable! In her letter (“Bill about what children can see should be debated,” June 10), she says that people are eager for House Bill H6324 to be heard. Well, beware of answered prayers, or resolutions, Polly, as the Westerly Town Council’s resolution didn’t get the result some individuals anticipated. And, whether or not the proponents of the bill/resolution attributed the “smack down” to “woke culture,” or, they boo hoo as they tried to turn the First Amendment to their advantage and lost, this was democracy in action.
Polly Hopkins is well-versed in claiming her First Amendment rights to free speech as she did in 2022 when she was denied a seat on the Hopkinton Charter Commission for calling herself “Polly Purebed Domestic Terrorist” on Twitter. She claimed, at the time, that her denial to the seat was politics, pure and simple. Personally, I find THAT twitter handle as it is called (whether she still has it, or not), to be inappropriate, offensive and obscene! But, as she points out, “the First Amendment of the United States Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of speech and expression.” Obviously, not everyone agreed with me, as she was rewarded with a seat on the Chariho School Committee. And THAT is exactly why we need to be vigilant and mindful!
So, what is obscenity? What is age appropriate material? Who makes that determination? Polly Hopkins says “ when it comes to inappropriate material being presented to children, parents and caregivers have the right to question and challenge such content.” But, let’s get real! This bill is not about protecting rights, it’s about taking them away and giving them to “Big Brother and Sister.” As I wrote in a letter to Representative Azzinaro in which I vehemently opposed this bill, I raised three children and it was my job to monitor what they read, where they went and what publications, movies, etc. to which they were privy. I told Representative Azzinaro it was my job to talk to my children about such things ... not his to prohibit it.
If lawmakers are intent on protecting children, then protect them from the sewer of social media where anyone can self-describe as a “ pure bred domestic terrorist,” and then is elected to a position where they might have more influence over your children than you.
Beverly Conti
Westerly
