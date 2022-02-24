This mother is considered a “domestic terrorist,” along with hundreds of other Rhode Islanders, by Rhode Island’s Association of School Committees, our local school districts and Merrick Garland. For questioning our elected school boards, all of us were labeled as such.
If standing at a podium, asking questions of a publicly elected body in the name of my child’s well-being and education, sees me labeled in such a ridiculous way ... then so be it.
In a recent letter to the editor, “GOP needs to live with consequences of decisions” (Feb. 17), author Kenneth Robbins (whom I’ve never met) seeks an angle on divisive political rhetoric. He wants to use me as an example to host his political views. As a mom, I would tell him he needs a time out.
What does a Twitter handle, shared by so many parents across the country in solidarity, have to do with a volunteer position in my town?
Denying me a seat on a commission by Town Council Chair Steve Moffitt as well as “any future positions” based on this temporary Twitter handle is more politics than public service. Chair Moffitt violated his oath of office by denying a taxpayer a voluntary position through unconstitutional means, violating my rights to free speech. It seems Mr. Moffitt requires a time out as well, to sit and think about that one.
Parents using a platform for free speech and standing together on social topics appear to have Mr. Moffitt and Mr. Robbins scared, school boards panicked and the Department of Justice calling us “domestic terrorists.” Why?
After reading this, would you volunteer for positions in your towns? Or have you been knee-capped by political activists?
Will you boldly speak to your School Committee in defense of your child? Or has the political discourse, once again, quelled your participation?
Could it be that we see our Parenting as more important that divisive Politics?
Polly Hopkins
Hopkinton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.