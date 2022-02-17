The Stonington Board of Education has voted to make policy changes aimed at recruiting and retaining staff (“Stonington schools hope increased pay will increase availability of substitutes,” Feb. 3). Their actions — raising substitute pay and establishing a staff referral incentive — may be well-intentioned, but they fail to address the concerns raised by school paraprofessionals.
Many of us have turned out and spoken up at Board of Education meetings. We have stressed to Superintendent Riley and board members the importance of recognizing the impact we have on student learning and finding a way to reward our dedication.
That’s why the board’s recent actions fall short of our expectations. Increasing substitute pay and awarding a bonus for referring a new employee seem more like window-dressing than substantive ways of recognizing the value of paraprofessionals.
We want to make it clear that we love our jobs. We didn’t become paraprofessionals for the money or benefits. We did it because we love to work with students and want to make a lasting difference in their lives. We treat students as if they were our own kids.
What we don’t love is knowing that many of us have to work an additional job to make ends meet, especially those who work part-time; that our benefits package is considerably less than other school employees; and that as a whole, we earn wages that put us closer to the federal poverty level, if not in it.
The reality of the situation, however, is that we are understaffed, overworked and have higher burn-out. We are losing good paraprofessionals to other local districts that offer better pay and benefits, or to other, better-paying employment opportunities outside the school system altogether. While this problem is not limited to Stonington, our town has the ability to fix it.
Everyone can agree on the crucial role paraprofessionals play in the education of Stonington students. We have the most one-to-one contact with students of anyone working in the school system. We have the positive outcomes that demonstrate our value. We have worked incredibly hard during the pandemic to maintain the continuity of services we provide to students and families.
Implementing a pandemic pay bonus that reflects our contributions in challenging times would help recruit and retain dedicated paraprofessionals. It would send a strong signal of appreciation for paraeducators who work diligently and proudly, day after day, to help Stonington children learn, grow and develop as students and people.
Are we disappointed about an outcome that focused on substitute pay and referral bonuses? Absolutely. But we will continue to fight for what’s right — not just for us, but more importantly for the students who rely on us every day.
Michelle Mania and Ann Westendorf
Westerly
Mania is president and Westendorf is vice president of AFSCME Local 1996, representing Stonington paraprofessionals.
