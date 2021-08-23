I read The Sun’s Aug. 18 article, “Town to form committee to tackle issues of diversity.” Councilman Overton’s comments were confusing. He claims there is no excuse for racism, and we need to work together to make our country better no matter from where we come. Wouldn’t a multiculturalism committee, devoted to promoting diversity, sharing ideas and concerns and improving quality of life for all, bring us together? Why would Councilman Overton think such a committee would be divisive? He claims discussing critical race theory is overtly racist. He claims it promotes a singular group over the whole. He has a problem with the term white privilege because he struggled, and he is white.
When you combine Councilman Overton’s thoughts in context with the discussion to form a town multicultural committee, they have a different meaning. They sound like this. Racism is despicable. We should not have a committee on diversity because that would be racist. We should not discuss racial issues because that would be divisive. The town should not discuss race unless Mr. Overton agrees.
How can Mr. Overton claim there is no excuse for racism but be unwilling to form a committee to discuss diversity? How can we discuss diversity without discussing white privilege, critical race theory and Councilman Overton’s struggle to get an education? These should be part of the discussion. Perhaps Mr. Overton could take part in the committee. Perhaps he could teach the committee something. Perhaps he could learn something.
Joseph Sciarillo
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.