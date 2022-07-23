There seems to be only two reasons why Mr. Philip Overton would use the word “refreshing” in his July 16 letter to the editor (“SCOTUS got it right on both guns, abortion”) to describe his reaction to recent Supreme Court decisions. Either he is oblivious to the anger, fear and sorrow these decisions are causing many Americans to experience these days, or he is thumbing his nose at people who have a different political outlook than him.
By not quoting the entire Second Amendment, Mr. Overton does what he criticizes in others by only referring to what he wishes it would say, conveniently leaving out the part about “a well-regulated militia.” He claims that the Second Amendment was created “to protect all our other rights.” However, I have never met anyone who felt the need to arm themselves for the right to enter the place of worship of their choice. I don’t have a rifle by my side to protect myself for exercising the right to send this letter to the editor. People haven’t had to carry pistols for the right to assemble in downtown Westerly to protest for the past two years. According to historian Carol Anderson, the Charles Howard Candler professor of African American Studies at Emory University, the Second Amendment was included in the Constitution by James Madison “in response to the concerns coming out of the Virginia ratification convention for the Constitution, led by Patrick Henry and George Mason, that a militia that was controlled solely by the federal government would not be there to protect the slave owners from an enslaved uprising.”
I agree with Mr. Overton that we have reason to fear “criminals who obey no laws” and “deranged kids.” However, I fear such people less when they are not armed with AR-15s. Perhaps Mr. Overton does too.
Mr. Overton feels the Supreme Court got the “highly controversial issue” of abortion “right” by having “the citizens of each state” decide whether it should be legal or not. If states should be the final arbiter of what is and isn’t legal, then Mr. Overton might conclude the Founding Fathers made a mistake when they convened in Philadelphia to write the Constitution during the summer of 1787. Perhaps he believes Madison and Hamilton should have stuck with the original Articles of Confederation, since that document gave no coercive power to a central government over the 13 original states.
This originalist interpretation of the Constitution favored by Mr. Overton states that it must be interpreted based on the original character and understanding of what was in it when it was ratified in 1787. By this reasoning, as Mr. Overton states, since there is nothing in the Constitution about abortion, it is not a guaranteed right. However, there are many rights not distinctly enumerated in the Constitution that Americans have come to expect they have a right to enjoy. Along with abortion, those rights not specifically codified word for word in the Constitution are the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, the right to a jury of your peers, the right of ordinary citizens to travel, the right to marry, the right to privacy. Perhaps the day will come when an originalist interpretation of the Constitution brought to its logical conclusion leaves Mr. Overton feeling no more “refreshed” than many feel today.
David Madden
Westerly
