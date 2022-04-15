Phill Overton should have followed his own advice and stayed out of School Committee business. His April 12 Sun letter to the editor (“Westerly schools in need of improvement”) did not serve his self-described expertise in finance well either. It calls to mind the saying a little knowledge can be a dangerous thing. Why did he choose to cast doubt on the Westerly Public Schools? In his opening paragraph he admitted he is no education expert. On the strength of one fact gleaned from a budget meeting, he suggested Westerly Public Schools are somehow lacking because some Westerly students attend out-of-district schools. Mr. Overton is on the Town Council. Some folks might attach more authority to his letter than it deserves. His letter is misleading and offensive to Westerly Public Schools and its School Committee, teachers and administrators.
With the tone of his letter, Mr. Overton suggests Westerly students have the freedom to choose which district they will attend. It is not that simple. Students try to find the school with a program that best fits their needs. Students might need a special program or a career path not available in their home district. We should not view schools as competing businesses. Knowing that Westerly students attend school in other districts is interesting, but by itself tells us nothing. He did not explain why they go to other districts. He assumes the Westerly schools are not competitive but does not explain why. With one fact, for which he did no further research, he stumbled on a conclusion. The town should spend money for a survey of students to learn why they go out of district. Is that financially responsible? Shouldn’t we expect more from a person with an expertise in finance? Before we spend money, we should know exactly why we need to spend it. We need to define a problem if there is one. Mr. Overton did not do any of that.
Mr. Overton, a town official, made a public statement about a town institution for which he has no understanding or responsibility without first talking to any Westerly schools officials. What was he thinking? Was he thinking? If for no other reason, curiosity should have taken him to those officials for answers. I am sure Westerly school officials can provide the background and facts behind the budget number of students Mr. Overton seized for his letter. He might want to try talking to them and rethink his letter.
Joseph Sciarillo
Westerly
