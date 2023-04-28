Hope seems to be in short supply these days. Anyone with eyes in his head can see that the world is not alright, as our current events keep giving us more reasons to despair, to long for better days.
Our struggles are legion: Inflation, violence, fear, anxiety, division, sickness, death — and that was just today. The peaceful, prosperous way of life we presumed upon is up in flames like a California wildfire. No wonder so many people are tragically taking their own lives.
At this point, it is only logical to ask: Is there any hope? Thankfully, the answer is “yes.” But first, we need to diagnose the problem.
We may be tempted to search for some organic explanation for all the carnage we see locally and globally. Rampant drug use, lack of empathy, incompetent politicians, the Deep State, whatever. These things may be true, but they do not strike at the heart of the matter.
Unfortunately, there are no earthly answers to our current calamity. Our problems are spiritual, and we must look no further than the mirror:
“And this is the judgment: the light has come into the world, and people loved the darkness rather than the light because their works were evil.” — John 3:19
Sadly, this is the condition of all mankind, myself included. Sin is the problem, and we are its conduits. We live in the shadows, avoiding the light lest our evil deeds are exposed.
The result is an interstellar-sized chasm between us and God, and our chief sin is placing ultimate hope in something other than our Creator. Modern medicine, the president, guns, church attendance, you name it, but none of these satisfy our ultimate need: reconciliation with God. Consequently, we lose hope, for our temporary saviors always fail to save.
Considering our miserable condition, what is our hope? Can we ever escape? The answer, although hard to swallow, is in a person, not a pill.
“In this the love of God was made manifest among us, that God sent his only Son into the world, so that we might live through him.” — 1 John 4:9
The solution to our greatest problem is the Lord Jesus Christ. He who was eternally God became man and dwelt among us, and though he was tempted in all ways, he never sinned. Then, he died on a cross in our place. The light of the world was slain by those who loved darkness.
And in this grand act of God’s great love, we can have hope. Even as the world burns, as our bodies decay, and as everything seems to go wrong, Christ secures eternal life for all who repent and trust in Him.
Everything east of Eden is as transient as the dew on the morning grass, and so you must look beyond the here and now. Only Jesus Christ remains forever. If you have nothing in this world except Christ, then you have everything. He is our only hope.
Soli Deo Gloria.
Ryan Kilpatrick
Charlestown
