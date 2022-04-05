The headline for the lead article in The Westerly Sun on March 30 quotes newly appointed Town Manager Shawn Lacey saying to the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce members “Consider us your partner”. While we applaud this initiative, we would like to remind Mr. Lacey that there are other constituencies in Westerly in addition to the business community that he might consider as partners.
We are referring to the neighborhood organizations in Westerly that constitute a constituency that contributes to the town not only through their taxes, but through their patronage of the very shops that constitute the business community.
While there are several neighborhood organizations in Westerly, we are most familiar with Keep Westerly Green. For several years KWG has been active in promoting neighborhood issues such as maintaining open spaces and the integrity of our neighborhoods.
In a recent letter to the editor in The Westerly Sun (“As Westerly councilors mumble, roads crumble,” March 30), Kevin Plunkett used the phrase “Westerly charm.” We think this tagline is worth encouraging in marketing Westerly, as it is an apt description of the town today and going forward captures the image of the town KWG would like to promote.
In addition to KWG, there are several other neighborhood associations in Westerly that have no community organization like the Chamber to represent them or Economic Development Commission to conduct studies on their behalf. We would like to suggest that Mr. Lacey reach out to these groups, arrange to meet with them, and send the same “Consider us your partner” message to this group as he did to the business leaders.
We would be available to work with Mr. Lacey’s office and the town in identifying these neighborhood associations and arranging for the day and time for the talk.
Ed and Nina Rossomando
Westerly
