I remember from years ago, a young, energetic, bright candidate running for office, Dennis Algiere. Victoria Gu reminds me of the optimism we placed in such a person. I have often, but not always, agreed with Dennis, and he was always receptive to my calls and listened to my concerns and points of view. I see the same qualities in Victoria Gu.
We need a state senator who will stand up for our values. Victoria Gu will be a strong advocate for reproductive rights, shoreline access for all, and common-sense gun laws while protecting the rights of self-defense.
She will work to lower costs for Rhode Island seniors and families by working for stronger senior housing and support services, better access and lower cost for Pre-K & child care, reducing the cost of utility bills, as well as for healthcare and prescription drugs.
Following her during the campaign for Rhode Island state Senate I have seen that she has the organizational skills, intelligence, work ethic, and devotion to getting the job of senator done.
Glance through the following list of Victoria Gu’s endorsements. I think it is important to list them because they are impressive and evidence of the confidence we can have in Victoria Gu.
Victoria Gu is endorsed by:
RI National Education Association
RI Democratic Women’s Caucus
Climate Action RI
Mom’s Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate
RI State Association of Firefighters
RI WFP — Working Families Party
Planned Parenthood
United Nurses Allied Professionals
RI AFLCIO
RI SEIU – Service Employees International
Clean Water Action
Emily’s List
RI Coalition Against Gun Violence
3.14 Action – Electing Scientists who will use Evidence
RI AFSCME-American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees
United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America
These endorsements are listed on the Victoria Gu website: victoria4ri.com/endorsements.
Sarah Perry
Westerly
