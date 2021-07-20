I would like to respond to Mr. Coppo’s letter, “Kids, there’s no such thing as a free lunch,” but I’d like to preface my response with a quote from former Georgia Congressman John Lewis, who died a year ago. “Do not become bitter or hostile. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”
Here’s what I believe. Everyone, not just students, should be encouraged to work consistently hard at whatever they do. And they should know that they don’t have to feel alone in their struggle for success. There are caring people with remarkable programs out there ready and willing to help.
At the same time, qualifications do not guarantee employment. Dr. King did say that we should not be judged by the color of our skin, but the reality is that we are. We should not be judged by our social or economic status, our religious affiliation, our level of education, our gender, our sexual orientation, our age, our weight, the length of our hair, but we are, and that needs to change. If there are ways to make our students safer in school and to provide them with strategies to help them attend better in class, then that’s what we should work toward. The opportunity for a good educational experience that leads to a satisfying career and security for one’s self and one’s family should be an American hallmark and open to everyone.
Mr. Coppo ends his letter talking about life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, built-in human rights. In 1776, the American Declaration of Independence stated that “all men are created equal”. Today, most Americans see that as a promise of equality for everyone. It’s a promise that needs to be kept. And a lofty statement like that is only as good as the people who we’ve chosen to provide protection for it.
Gary Williams
Hopkinton
