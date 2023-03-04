I just read two excellent opinion pieces in The Westerly Sun by Rona Mann and James Mageau.
Mann’s column (“I implore you to stop it! Stop it! Stop it!”, Feb. 26) was on cultural appropriation by the liberal left and their idiotic attempts to dictate what we, the free-thinking, should acquiesce too. Not bending in my lifetime. Why would I capitulate to such insane rhetoric?
Great piece Rona. This isn’t the Italian version, but “don’t let the bastards wear you down!”
Didn’t take long for the attack on your stellar character. I particularly like when your critic, with no point or solid ground to stand on, went to his next stop, a quote from the Bible. I would rather he stick to something he vehemently defends, Democrat lies. This is an inherent trait of a liberal Democrat, to try to publicly demean you in the eyes of the public. In any way possible.
My admiration for James Mageau and his excellent letter (“Russia’s war in Ukraine totally Biden’s fault,” March 1) on Biden’s failures. The list is unending and the ramifications are monumental. You don’t have to look any further than the gasoline pumps, grocery stores, fuel oil providers and interest rates and illegals pouring though the border to see where this country is headed under this man ( I use the term loosely) and his inept administration. Thank you for your honesty, unlike liberal news media.
I have to admit, I do watch Morning Clown Joe and Mika for a little while to see what they are “not” reporting. Seems like they are eating a little “crow” lately regarding COVID and open borders, among many other subjects they fail to report on honestly.
Walter Sheldon Jr.
Pawcatuck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.