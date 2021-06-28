As I read about the efforts by people in Westerly, and around the country, to stop what they call “critical race theory” from being taught in our public schools, as reported by Dale Faulkner in Friday’s Westerly Sun, I am becoming increasingly confused. It seems that the proponents of this effort are using the words “critical race theory” to try and suppress discussion of anything they dislike, and apparently without any clear idea of how to identify critical race theory if it exists or even how to define it. Mr. Chiaradio, for example, seems to suggest that anything that addresses “race, bias, systemic racism, white privilege, black and brown people, Black Lives Matter, the 1619 Project or George Floyd” must involve critical race theory and should not be taught or mentioned. What is he so afraid of and why does he want to suppress exposing students to American history and current events?
If he and his supporters feel so strongly that their position has some validity, then students SHOULD be involved in a discussion of these ideas to include the opposing opinions and an analysis of the significance of these issues to life in this country, as it is affected by the past (i.e., history) and as it affects the present (i.e., current events). I have faith that our teachers are up to the job of handling these discussions in a professional and evenhanded manner.
Kenneth M. Robbins
Charlestown
