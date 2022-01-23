The Jan. 14 brief “Earth hits 6th warmest year on record” continues the relentless march to a hotter Earth. It’s time to silence the Talking Heads and their “Burning Down the House” soundtrack. Is it hot in here or is it me? Both! Temperatures keep rising and, paraphrasing Smokey the Bear, “Only you can prevent global warming.” How so? 1. Prevent all climate-deniers from holding office; 2. Support all political, economic, social and investment paths to the challenging conversion to electric vehicles, a plant based diet and renewable energy. What do we want? Transition off fossil fuels! When do we want it? NOW! 3. Educate yourself and others about why this is necessary.
There is no Plan(et) B, and like treating cancer, the sooner you try to mitigate the problem, the better chance you have to minimize it.
In this reality, does offshore drilling for more oil seem insane to you too?
We are merely borrowing the planet from future generations of both human and non-human animals that are dependent on us not to screw things up for them. Like Smokey tells us, only you can do it. Maybe Yogi is smarter than the average bear, but that Smokey was one darn smart bear too.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
