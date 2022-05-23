Thank you, Michael Chambers, for your thoughtful and clear-eyed assessment as to why, no matter what barebones cuts are made, the Chariho Regional School System budget cannot pass. The boogymen of critical race theory, social-emotional learning, yoga (!), and others, have been let loose by a small group of individuals with extremely loud voices.
Imagined claims about what is taught in the schools may be well-intentioned, but they are not based in reality. I have a unique perspective: for the last four years, I have worked as a substitute teacher at Chariho. I have taught in every school — four elementary schools, middle school, high school, Chariho Tech and Chariho Alternative Learning Academy (CALA). Boots-on-the-ground findings? Without exception, every school in the district provides responsible, inclusive, standards-based curricula, delivered by competent and caring professionals. There are no hidden agendas, no teaching of specific points of view, no rewriting of history, no shaming of students, no inclusion or exclusion of certain books. There is, instead, a remarkable team of teachers, teaching assistants, specialists, principals, administrative staff, kitchen staff, custodians, who work together to provide students a welcoming environment and the best education possible.
Teaching is thankless. Please don’t let a few misinformed individuals make it unbearable.
P.S.: Regarding yoga, I have taught in the Chariho classrooms dedicated to students with autism and/or severe developmental disabilities. Basic yoga stretching exercises helped sooth and focus these students, enabling them to learn more successfully. It is unconscionable this helpful — and no-cost — activity is now forbidden.
Katherine Rosen
Westerly
