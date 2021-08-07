There is one aspect of the vaccines that I have not yet heard addressed in the mainstream media which is stopping many from getting the vaccine. Do you want to know what it is? It is because all of the vaccines have either been tested on, or developed with, aborted fetal cells. All of them (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and J & J). Fact-checkers can double-check this if they want. This is one reason why many pro-lifers — of any religion, or no religion at all — will not get the vaccine.
Vaccine providers, politicians, and worldwide religious leaders can stand up and talk until they are blue in the face about how getting the vaccine is a moral duty, but those who are mortified that the vaccines were tainted with aborted fetal cells will NEVER get this vaccine. No amount of free burgers and fries or $100 gift cards will make that happen.
Linda Norton
Pawcatuck
