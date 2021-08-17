I knew there would be significant blow-back after my letter (“The climate is changing, but not because of us,” Aug. 11) was published in The Sun. I am fully aware that, although I know the climate is changing, my opinion that man-made greenhouse gases are not the primary culprit would prompt responses. I won’t respond to other opinions but must correct an inaccuracy.
Ms. DiGangi, in her response “Climate is in fact changing because of us,” states that the article I cited by Dr. David Legates was published in a journal that does not use a peer-reviewed protocol. This is incorrect. The journal the article was published in was “Science and Education,” which is indeed a peer-reviewed publication. The editor is Sibel Erduran. She is the editor-in-chief of “Science & Education,” and an editor for “International Journal of Science Education.” She is the president of the European Science Education Research Association, and a professor at the University of Oslo, Norway. Previously she worked at the University of Pittsburgh; King’s College, University of London; and the University of Bristol, United Kingdom. This journal is not fly-by-night. The author, Dr. David Legates, is an American professor of geography at the University of Delaware. He is the former director of the Center for Climatic Research at that same university and a former Delaware state climatologist.
Other than that, I respect the respondents and their opinions but maintain the 97% figure is demonstrably false and the hockey stick model of climate change has been thoroughly debunked. Reasons aside, I agree wholeheartedly with Gerald Visgilio, “Time to Move Past Debate on Climate Change,” when he suggests that we find affordable ways to address the effects.
Pam Salimeno
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.