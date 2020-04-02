For the past several years, it’s become a summer tradition for my wife and I, and often for her sister and her husband:
On some warm and sunny day, we get in the car and drive the 100 or so miles from our home in Westchester County, N.Y., to Westerly, which is so much like our hometown of Mamaroneck.
The breezes off the water. Impressive homes I could never afford. The quaint shops and streets. And, last but not least, a sizable population of Italian-Americans, like myself, and my wife.
And the governors of both of our states.
If you had told me six months ago to name any place in the world where I would be not be welcome, would have been stopped before entering, I might have guessed Baghdad, or Teheran, or some remote village in Pakistan.
But never Westerly.
Although I can understand your fear, and in a strange way, begin to understand what many black people experienced years ago in what were called “sundown” towns, where they were expected to clear out before sundown.
But at least I know that someday ... some summer’s day ... I will be welcomed back to Westerly.
And when I am, my first destination would not be an Italian restaurant or seafood place, or a drive or walk along the water.
I have an 18-month-old granddaughter. And I’m sure she would love to ride on a carousel that is just her size.
Jim Vespe
Mamaroneck, N.Y.
